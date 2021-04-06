Lewis (knee) started hitting in the batting cages under Safeco Field on Monday, the Associated Press reports.

The slugging outfielder is still expected to remain out until the latter part of April, but Monday's developments are another important step for Lewis' recovery. Manager Scott Servais was cautiously optimistic about the news, noting the team still wants to be "careful in how quick we ramp him up" but adding that he sees Lewis "moving in the right direction."