Lewis (concussion) has begun working on his conditioning by ramping up his heart rate on a stationary bike, but he remains without a firm return date, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The uptick in activity is encouraging considering he's been experiencing prolonged concussion symptoms. However, Lewis has yet to resume any baseball activities, a step he'll naturally have to complete before activation is considered. Lewis is scheduled to be reassessed when the Mariners return home for a weekend series against the Red Sox.