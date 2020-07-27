Lewis went 2-for-4 with a go-ahead two-run single, a double, a walk and a run in a win over the Astros on Sunday.

After belting a home run in each of the first two games of the series, Lewis got to the Astros with a "smaller-ball" approach that saw him reach on multiple occasions for the second time in as many games. The surging outfielder's eighth-inning single did plenty of damage, as it brought home Austin Nola and Shed Long to snap a 5-5 tie and give the Mariners a lead that would prove to be just enough. Factoring in Sunday's production, Lewis is now 4-for-11 with the aforementioned pair of round trippers, four RBI, two walks and three runs over his first three games, although he's also struck out on six of the seven occasions in which he's made an out.