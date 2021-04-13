Manager Scott Servais said that Lewis (knee) could be ready to return from the 10-day injured list ahead of the Mariners' upcoming homestand, which begins Friday against the Astros, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Reports on Lewis were positive after he took four at-bats in a simulated game Monday, so he looks to be nearing the finish line in his recovery from a bone bruise in his left knee. Lewis will likely need to play in another simulated game or two before getting the green light from Seattle's training staff, but once activated, he should step back into an everyday role in center field.