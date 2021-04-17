Lewis (knee) could be ready to to make his 2021 debut as early as Monday against the Dodgers, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. "He feels good. There's no issues there," manager Scott Servais said. "I think, timetable, is it going to be Monday? Tuesday? I'm not quite sure, but I know the goal is to get him in at some point here at home before we head out on the next road trip."

Servais delivered the encouraging prognosis on Lewis prior to Friday's series opener against the Astros, following multiple reports in recent days of the slugging outfielder ramping up his activity level without setbacks. Lewis has been able to keep a semblance of timing at the plate despite not having seen game action since March 22 by taking as many as four at-bats in simulated game scenarios at the alternate training site. Whenever he is activated, Servais estimates Lewis will slot into the designated hitter role on certain days in order to keep him fresh, and the 25-year-old may only play four times per week on average.