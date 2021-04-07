Lewis (knee) could return during the Mariners' homestand that runs from April 16-20, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Lewis has continued to hit in the batting cage at T-Mobile Park in recent days and is progressing in his recovery. While he won't travel with the team in the coming week, the 25-year-old has a better timetable for his season debut as long as his recovery continues to go well. Taylor Trammell and Braden Bishop should continue to see increased playing time in center field in Lewis' absence.