Lewis is a candidate to shift over to center field on occasion early in the season if Mallex Smith (undisclosed) remains away from the team, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "I love what Kyle Lewis has done since he's been here, on both sides of the ball," general manager Jerry Dipoto said. "I think he looks tremendous running around in the outfield and is giving us every opportunity to put him out there in center field on occasion, if not more than occasionally, and see what the future holds for him."

Lewis worked diligently during the shutdown, particularly on his speed, which he's been flashing since summer camp began. The promising outfielder is currently projected to serve as the everyday right fielder, but he logged 111 games at center in the minors and certainly appears to have the agility to man the position effectively.