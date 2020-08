Lewis went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Monday's 11-9 loss to the Dodgers.

Lewis' biggest hit was his third-inning homer, part of a five-run rally by the Mariners. The outfielder is slashing .345/.420/.529 with five homers, 17 RBI, 15 runs scored and a stolen base through 23 games. He should continue to put up respectable numbers while hitting in the heart of the order.