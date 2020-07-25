Lewis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-2 loss to the Astros.
Batting cleanup, Lewis belted a long ball off of Astros ace Justin Verlander in the second inning. In 18 games last season, Lewis hit .268/.293/.592 with six homers, 13 RBI and 10 runs scored through 75 plate appearances. With a lack of natural outfielders on the Mariners' roster, the 24-year-old Lewis should find regular playing time in 2020.
