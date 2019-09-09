Lewis was be called up by the Mariners on Monday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The 11th-overall pick in the 2016 draft, Lewis brings big raw power and a strong arm, though his contact ability is questionable. He'll jump straight from Double-A to the majors for his debut despite not exactly thriving at that level, posting a .263/.342/.398 slash line (good for a 109 wRC+) with just 11 homers and a 29.4 percent strikeout rate in his second opportunity with Double-A Arkansas. The Mariners will likely give him a shot to see what he can do down the stretch, though he may not be ready to be a valuable fantasy contributor just yet.