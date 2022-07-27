Lewis went 1-for-3 with an RBI single in a win over the Rangers on Tuesday, extending his second-half on-base streak to five games.

Lewis is still on the hunt for his first extra-base hit since returning from an extended injured-list stint due to a concussion, but he's at least managed to be a constant presence on the basepaths since returning to action. The 27-year-old outfielder's talent and powerful bat will undoubtedly rectify the lack of impactful hits eventually, but for the time being, Lewis is at least tiding fantasy managers over after his prolonged absence.