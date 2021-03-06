Lewi went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs in a Cactus League tie with the White Sox on Friday.

Lewis went 0-for-4 over his first two Cactus League games before breaking the ice with Friday's multi-hit effort. The slugging outfielder heads into 2021 with extremely elevated expectations after blasting 11 home runs across 242 plate appearances in 2020.

