Lewi went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs in a Cactus League tie with the White Sox on Friday.
Lewis went 0-for-4 over his first two Cactus League games before breaking the ice with Friday's multi-hit effort. The slugging outfielder heads into 2021 with extremely elevated expectations after blasting 11 home runs across 242 plate appearances in 2020.
