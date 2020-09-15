Lewis went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run and three RBI during a 6-5 win over the A's in the first game of Monday's doubleheader.

The 25-year-old then went 1-for-2 with a walk and a double in the nightcap while also doing his best Ken Griffey Jr. impression by going high over the wall in center field to rob Ramon Laureano of a grand slam in the first inning. Lewis has slowed down at the plate in recent weeks, but he's still slashing .295/.390/.494 on the year with 10 homers, three steals, 27 RBI and 34 runs through 47 games.