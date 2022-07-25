site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Gets breather Monday
RotoWire Staff
Jul 25, 2022
Lewis isn't starting Monday against Texas.
Lewis is out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games after he went 1-for-7 with a run, three walks and a strikeout over the last three matchups. Sam Haggerty is starting in right field and batting ninth.
