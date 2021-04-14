Manager Scott Servais said Lewis (knee) fielded fly balls and took some live at-bats at the Mariners' alternate site Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Lewis looks to be nearing a full recovery from the bone bruise in his right knee that has sidelined him since late in spring training, but he'll still need to run the bases at 100 percent speed before the Mariners are comfortable with activating him from the 10-day injured list. Servais suggested that Lewis could be ready to return from the IL at some point during the Mariners' upcoming homestand that begins Friday.