Lewis (knee) had the stitches from the minor surgery he recently underwent removed Friday, but he still has some time to go before resuming baseball activity, the team's official site reports.

Manager Scott Servais continued to express optimism that Lewis will be able to make a return at some point in 2021, with Friday's news another small step toward that possibility. Lewis has slowly begun some rehab activities, but it appears he won't have a chance to get into any type of live hitting situation in his recovery until mid-to-late July at the earliest.