Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Goes deep again in win
Lewis went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in a win over the Reds on Wednesday.
Lewis' 383-foot shot to right center with Austin Nola and Kyle Seager aboard not only erased a 2-0 deficit, it also broke up a Sonny Gray no-hit bid. The round tripper also made Lewis the 24th player in major-league history to hit a homer in each of his first two big-league games, and the third player in franchise history to accomplish the feat. With Mitch Haniger (groin/back) almost assuredly remaining sidelined for the balance of the season at this point, Lewis should continue seeing a solid amount of playing time in right field.
