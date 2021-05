Lewis went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks in Monday's win over the Athletics.

Lewis socked his fourth homer of the season during the third inning of Monday's game, and he was one of two Seattle hitters to took Frankie Montas deep. The center fielder extended his hitting streak to three games and has recorded at least one knock in four of his last five appearances, though it's worth noting the power has abandoned him -- Monday's home run was his first one since May 4.