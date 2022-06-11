Manager Scott Servais said Friday that Lewis (concussion) hasn't yet resumed baseball activities, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Lewis has been working on his conditioning by riding a stationary bike recently, but he hasn't yet been cleared to ramp up his workload. Since Lewis has been sidelined for nearly two weeks due to his concussion, he'll require a rehab assignment before he's ultimately cleared to rejoin the Mariners.

