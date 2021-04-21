Lewis, activated from the injured list earlier in the day, went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout while playing all nine innings in center field during a loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday.

The slugging outfielder's long-awaited season debut came on a night when Lewis was one of only three baserunners for the Mariners. Now apparently over the knee issues that plagued him since late in spring training, Lewis will look to begin building on the expectations he set with a stellar 2020 campaign that was enough to garner the AL Rookie of the Year Award.