Lewis (concussion) went 0-for-3 with a walk in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Astros.
Lewis wasn't able to record a hit in his first game since May 29. The 27-year-old outfielder hit .261 with five home runs, 12 RBI, eight runs scored and a 6:6 BB:K in 10 contests during his rehab assignment, so he shouldn't need much time to find his timing at the plate. Friday was Lewis' fifth major-league contest this season, but he's already hit two homers in 20 plate appearances and should see regular playing time in right field if he can stay healthy.
