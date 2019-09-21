Lewis went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs in a 5-3 loss against the Orioles on Friday.

The 24-year-old continues to be a bright spot to yet another disappointing end to a Mariners season. He's displayed tremendous power in a small sample, hitting six homers in 40 at-bats. He is also hitting .325 with an .850 slugging percentage, nine extra-base hits, 12 RBI and 10 runs in 10 games.