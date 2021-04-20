Lewis (knee) will start in center field and bat second Tuesday against the Dodgers, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Ty France has served as the No. 2 hitter in each of Seattle's first 17 games, but since he'll be on the bench Tuesday while he manages a bruised forearm, the Mariners will turn to the freshly-activated Lewis to bat out of the two hole. Lewis most frequently batted third in 2020, so he'll presumably slide down a spot in the order when France is cleared to return to action.