Lewis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Astros.

Lewis went yard in the sixth inning against Astros starter Lance McCullers. The 25-year-old Lewis has homered in both of the Mariners' games this season -- the only problem has been a lack of runners on base when he has done so. The outfielder has also amassed four strikeouts already, which could make him a boom-or-bust option in fantasy.