Lewis went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and two more runs scored during Friday's win over the Rangers.

Lewis extended Seattle's lead with a solo home run off Wes Benjamin in the second inning. It was the sixth long ball of the season for the 25-year-old, who just may have what it takes to claim American League Rookie of the Year. Across 27 games, Lewis is leading the Mariners in batting average (.354), home runs (six), on-base percentage (.440) and hits (35).