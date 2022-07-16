Lewis (concussion) played five innings in left field during Triple-A Tacoma's win over Oklahoma City on Friday, going 1-for-3 with three-run home run.

Lewis' stint on defense was his second during his rehab assignment and went an inning longer than his initial one Tuesday. The slugging outfielder also left the yard for the fifth time in the last six games, signaling that his timing at the plate is of no concern at this point in the process.