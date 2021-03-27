Lewis, who was held out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive spring training game Friday due to a left knee injury, is recovering slower than anticipated, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. "It's not coming along as quickly as I hoped or Kyle hoped or anybody else," Mariners manager Scott Servais said Friday afternoon. "We are staying patient... He's not 100 percent and I don't want to put him out there until he feels 100 percent, so that's why he's not out there (Friday against San Diego)."

Lewis' injury stems from a collision with the outfield wall in Monday's game against the Dodgers, and even though it was initially believed he'd be available to return to game action as soon as Wednesday, he remains sidelined with just two more Cactus League games remaining. Initial evaluations on the talented outfielder's knee have indicated there's no structural damage, but Servais confirmed Friday the team will be "running a few more tests" in coming days.