Lewis went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Monday's 10-2 win over the Rangers.

Lewis' fifth-inning blast came against Rangers starter Kyle Gibson, giving the Mariners a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Lewis also walked in the sixth inning and came around to score on a Kyle Seager grand slam. The 25-year-old Lewis is slashing .373/.440/.567 with four homers, 13 RBI and 13 runs scored in 17 games. The first-round pick (11th overall) from 2016 has been a breakout star in the heart of the Mariners' batting order in 2020.