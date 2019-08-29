Lewis is a strong candidate to be called up from Double-A Arkansas once rosters expand in September and the Travelers' postseason run concludes, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old outfielder has put together a solid season, his first full campaign at the Double-A level. Lewis is slashing .266/.346/.406 with 37 extra-base hits (24 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs) and 60 RBI across 117 games with the Travelers, which are slated to begin a best-of-five playoff series Sept. 4 and could be alive in the postseason as long as Sept. 15. With the Mariners needing to place Lewis on the 40-man roster this winter anyhow in order to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, it appears increasingly likely he'll get his first taste of the big leagues this season.