Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Likely September callup
Lewis is a strong candidate to be called up from Double-A Arkansas once rosters expand in September and the Travelers' postseason run concludes, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old outfielder has put together a solid season, his first full campaign at the Double-A level. Lewis is slashing .266/.346/.406 with 37 extra-base hits (24 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs) and 60 RBI across 117 games with the Travelers, which are slated to begin a best-of-five playoff series Sept. 4 and could be alive in the postseason as long as Sept. 15. With the Mariners needing to place Lewis on the 40-man roster this winter anyhow in order to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, it appears increasingly likely he'll get his first taste of the big leagues this season.
More News
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Exits with pain in left toe•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Surging at Arkansas•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Contact issues at Double-A•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Hopes high after spring showing•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Launches another homer•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Dispatched to minor-league camp•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...