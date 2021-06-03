Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said Thursday that he fears Lewis (knee) could be in line for a long-term absence, Maura Dooley of ESPN 710 AM Seattle reports. "I'm hopeful that we'll see him again this year on the field, but I don't think it's going to be quick," Dipoto said of Lewis.

Lewis was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday after being diagnosed with a torn right meniscus tear, but the Mariners have not yet provided an estimated timeline for his return. The outfielder was sent in for a second opinion on his injury Wednesday, and Dipoto's pessimistic tone about Lewis' situation a day later suggests the Mariners didn't receive good news during the checkup. With the reigning American League Rookie of the Year now looking likely to be sidelined through the All-Star break -- if not longer -- Taylor Trammell is expected to get another trial as an everyday outfielder alongside Jarred Kelenic and Mitch Haniger.