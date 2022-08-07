Lewis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Lewis is on the bench for the third time in four games, with his downturn in opportunities coinciding with Mitch Haniger's return from the 60-day injured list Saturday. With Haniger expected to settle into a regular role in either right field or at designated hitter, Lewis and Carlos Santana could have to vie for one spot in Seattle's everyday lineup moving forward. Santana would seem to have the upper hand on playing time over Lewis, who is 4-for-40 with 17 strikeouts in 13 games since returning from his own extended stay on the IL following the All-Star break.