Lewis, who is out of the lineup Tuesday in Baltimore, is dealing with some concussion-like symptoms, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Lewis was struck in the shoulder by a pitch Saturday and had the ball ricochet and hit him in the head, and he's now being evaluated for concussion-like symptoms. The 26-year-old should be placed on the 7-day injured list if he's unable to pass the league's concussion protocol.