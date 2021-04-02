Lewis (knee) will begin baseball activities in 3-to-4 days, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

He will begin by hitting in the cage and would then progress to running after a few days. It sounds like Lewis could come off the injured list in mid-to-late April. In the meantime, Taylor Trammell and Jake Fraley are playing center and left field, respectively, with Mitch Haniger handling right field for Seattle.

