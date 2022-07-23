site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-kyle-lewis-not-in-saturdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Lewis isn't starting Saturday against the Astros.
Lewis returned to action Friday against Houston and went 0-for-3 with a walk. He'll get a breather while Sam Haggerty starts in right field and bats ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Scott White
• 13 min read