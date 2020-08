Lewis went 3-for-3 with a double, two walks and three runs in a win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Although he didn't leave the yard, Lewis had one of the more well-rounded real-world and fantasy performances you'll see. The rookie pushed his season line to a stellar .373/.463/.569 with Saturday's performance, which extended his hitting streak to seven games. The double was Lewis' third extra-base hit during that stretch, and he's now put together four multi-hit efforts within that span as well.