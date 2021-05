Lewis went 2-for-2 with an RBI single and two walks in a win over Cleveland on Sunday.

Lewis opened the scoring for either side with his timely first-inning knock, extending his on-base streak to four games in the process. The 25-year-old outfielder has quickly boosted his on-base percentage 59 points to .352 during that span, and he owns a .313/.431/.396 slash line over 58 plate appearances in May.