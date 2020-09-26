site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-kyle-lewis-on-bench-for-evening-game | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: On bench for evening game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Lewis is not in the lineup for the second half of Saturday's doubleheader against Oakland, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Lewis went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the day's first game. Braden Bishop takes over in center field in the nightcap.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read