The Mariners placed Lewis (concussion) on the 7-day injured list Wednesday.
Reports surfaced Tuesday that Lewis was out of the lineup for the second game in a row due to concussion-like symptoms, so his placement on the 7-day IL doesn't come as too much of a surprise. He'll be eligible to return from the IL on Sunday, but Lewis will first need to pass all neurological testing before he's cleared to resume playing. In a corresponding move, the Mariners activated Abraham Toro (shoulder) from the 10-day IL on Wednesday, and he could end up serving as the main replacement for Lewis in Seattle's everyday lineup.
