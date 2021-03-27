Lewis (knee) won't play in Monday's Cactus League finale, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Lewis has been sidelined over the past several days due to a left knee injury. Manager Scott Servais isn't yet sure whether Lewis will be available for Opening Day, but the team will be running some tests in the coming days to determine his status. If Lewis is held out to begin the regular season, Jake Fraley could shift to center field while Jose Marmolejos starts in left field.
