Manager Scott Servais remains "optimistic" that Lewis (knee) will return to action at some point this season, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Servais' remarks Wednesday strike a more optimistic tone than those of general manager Jerry Dipoto from less than a week ago, when the latter conceded his fear that Lewis, who has been diagnosed with a meniscus tear, was in for a long-term absence. In reality, both Servais and Dipoto could ultimately be correct, as Lewis does appear set to miss several weeks at minimum but still has nearly four months to work with in terns of a possible regular-season return.