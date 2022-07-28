site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-kyle-lewis-out-of-lineup-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Out of lineup Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Lewis isn't starting Thursday against Houston.
Lewis started the last two games and went 1-for-6 with an RBI, a walk and four strikeouts. Dylan Moore is taking his place in right field and batting ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read