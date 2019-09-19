Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Out of Thursday's lineup
Lewis is not in Thursday's lineup against the Pirates.
He is hitting .294 with five home runs and a 13:1 K:BB in his first eight big-league games. The power is obviously very legitimate, but he is probably playing a little over his head in the batting average department. Tim Lopes starts in right field and will hit sixth.
