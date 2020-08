Lewis went 2-for-4 with two singles and a RBI in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Astros.

Lewis gave the Mariners a 2-1 lead with a two-out RBI single in the third inning, but that would ultimately be the last run Seattle could muster in the loss. Lewis has been by far Seattle's best hitter thus far in 2020, slashing a robust .325/.400./.482 with four home runs.