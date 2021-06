Lewis was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right meniscus tear Tuesday.

Lewis left Monday's win over Oakland with right knee discomfort, and he's now been diagnosed with a torn meniscus. It's not yet clear whether the injury will require surgery, but the 25-year-old could spend more than the minimum of 10 days on the injured list. Jake Fraley could see increased playing time in Lewis' absence, while Taylor Trammell was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma as part of a corresponding move.