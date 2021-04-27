Lewis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk during Monday's loss to the Astros.
Lewis connected on his first long ball of the season with a 433-foot shot against Jose Urquidy in the third inning. The 25-year-old is now 3-for-19 across five games since making his season debut on April 20 due to knee issues.
