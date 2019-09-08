Lewis is 7-for-14 with two doubles, a solo home run and a walk over the first four games of Double-A Arkansas' playoff series against Tulsa.

The promising outfielder is building plenty of momentum for a likely promotion to the big leagues once the Travelers' postseason run concludes. Lewis finished his first full regular season at the Double-A level with a .263/.342/.398 line over 517 plate appearances, generating career highs in extra-base hits (38) and RBI (62) in the process.