Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Raking in Texas League playoffs
Lewis is 7-for-14 with two doubles, a solo home run and a walk over the first four games of Double-A Arkansas' playoff series against Tulsa.
The promising outfielder is building plenty of momentum for a likely promotion to the big leagues once the Travelers' postseason run concludes. Lewis finished his first full regular season at the Double-A level with a .263/.342/.398 line over 517 plate appearances, generating career highs in extra-base hits (38) and RBI (62) in the process.
