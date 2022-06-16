Lewis (concussion) has ramped up baseball activities in recent days but remains without a firm return timetable, the Associated Press reports.
Lewis' recovery from a concussion has been rather drawn out, as the slugging outfielder has been on the injured list since June 1. The fact Lewis remains without a timetable for return underscores the unpredictable nature of head injuries, but he is reportedly showing gradual improvement.
More News
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Hasn't resumed baseball activities•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Continues making progress•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Still managing concussion effects•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: On IL with concussion•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Managing concussion-like symptoms•