Lewis (concussion) has joined Triple-A Tacoma and is expected to begin a rehab assignment as soon as Sunday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Lewis has resided on the 7-day injured list since June 1, so he'll need at least a handful of games in the minors to get his timing back at the plate following the month-plus absence. Manager Scott Servais said Sunday that Lewis will see a healthy dose of playing time in the outfield while on assignment, so the Mariners could view him as a potential replacement in right field for the injured Taylor Trammell (hamstring), who is without a clear timeline to return from the IL. Before sustaining the concussion, Lewis had made all four of his starts with Seattle this season as a designated hitter.