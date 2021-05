Lewis, who went 1-for-4 in a loss to the Orioles on Monday, now has a five-game hitting streak.

The slugging outfielder has just a pair of home runs across his first 45 plate appearances -- the second coming in the first game of the current hitting streak -- and his four other hits during the last five games have been singles. Nevertheless, it's a somewhat encouraging sign for Lewis, who got a late start to his season due to a knee injury suffered late in spring training.