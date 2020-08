Lewis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Angels.

Lewis opened the scoring with his solo shot off Angels starter Griffin Canning in the seventh inning. In the 10th, Lewis came around to score on a Tim Lopes single after starting the inning on second base. The 25-year-old Lewis is slashing .339/.430/.543 with eight homers, 21 RBI, 29 runs scored and two stolen bases through 35 games this season.